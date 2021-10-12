Toroso Investments LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $33,712,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 467,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,581,072. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.65%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

