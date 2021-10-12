TotalEnergies’ (TTE) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 166.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,074 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 168,449 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

