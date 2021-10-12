TotemFi Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. TotemFi has a total market cap of $991,839.54 and approximately $5,734.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00123598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,090.31 or 0.99705827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.29 or 0.06156332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

