TouchCon Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $55,784.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

