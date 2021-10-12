Tourmaline Oil (TOU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/24/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$50.00 to C$57.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.50.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$44.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.

9/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$47.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Tourmaline Oil was given a new C$44.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TOU stock traded down C$1.29 on Tuesday, reaching C$43.44. 3,412,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market cap of C$12.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$16.32 and a twelve month high of C$46.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.44.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,823,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$286,762,105.58. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Insiders acquired 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.