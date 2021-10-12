Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:TM opened at $175.15 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

