TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $456.48

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.48 ($5.96) and traded as low as GBX 455.50 ($5.95). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 456.50 ($5.96), with a volume of 869,123 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 487.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 456.48. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.