Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,034. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.