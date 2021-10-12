Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,131 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 840% compared to the average volume of 1,290 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,598,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GCI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 1,021,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gannett will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

