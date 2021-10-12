Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Put Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,840 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 544% compared to the average volume of 1,684 put options.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,349 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.