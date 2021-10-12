Tranchess 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.38 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00006291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $98.45 million and $12.38 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,358.20 or 1.00094924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001178 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00496544 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,791,963 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

