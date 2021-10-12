Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.40

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.40 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 195,872 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £16.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.39.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Nigel Rogers purchased 22,000 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £18,920 ($24,719.10).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.