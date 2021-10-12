TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $3.42. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 1,792,489 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $231.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 3.00.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

