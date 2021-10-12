Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$4.15

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.70 to C$4.15 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCW. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.12.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.24. 1,025,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,268. The stock has a market cap of C$806.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.48. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

