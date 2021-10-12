Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $146.94

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.94 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 136.75 ($1.79). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 22,404 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £186.38 million and a P/E ratio of 32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.94.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

