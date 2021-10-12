Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.43

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.