TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.95% of TriMas worth $51,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 28.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

