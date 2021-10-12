Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Market Cap Reaches $382,447.13

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $382,447.13 and $6,434.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00044336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00219989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00095075 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

