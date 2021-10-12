TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 301 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.7% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 85,900.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,249.37. The company had a trading volume of 57,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,355.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3,370.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

