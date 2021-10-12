TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 967,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,176. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

