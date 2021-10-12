TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.88. 452,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,670. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

