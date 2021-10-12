TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. 49,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.