TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $71,936,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. 400,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

