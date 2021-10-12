TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 206,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,327. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.