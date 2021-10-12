TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.26. 3,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,938. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

