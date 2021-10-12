TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $2.04 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.81. 176,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,389. The firm has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,178 shares of company stock valued at $198,010,919 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

