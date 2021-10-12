TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 229,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,147. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.