TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 10,114 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,155 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,595,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. 187,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

