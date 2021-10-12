TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 988 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.21. 172,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

