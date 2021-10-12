TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.48. 1,235,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,466,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $365.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

