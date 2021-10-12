TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 473 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $405.91. The stock had a trading volume of 54,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

