TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 584 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock worth $875,298,584 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.21. 930,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. The stock has a market cap of $902.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

