TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce $22.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $86.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.02 million to $87.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.17 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $105.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 165,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 106,430 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

