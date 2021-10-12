Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 211.86 ($2.77) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

