TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 1,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

