TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,920.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $941,588.68 and $2,920.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

