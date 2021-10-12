Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.24. 391,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,077. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,131,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trupanion by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

