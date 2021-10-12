Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.74% of Trupanion worth $126,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,207. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.97 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

