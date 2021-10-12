TrustSwap Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $80.75 million and $2.15 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00216318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00094085 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

