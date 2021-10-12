TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.39

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $9.00. TSR shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 16,504 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.05.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%.
About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.