TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.39

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $9.00. TSR shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 16,504 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.05.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

