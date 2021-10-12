TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.19

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.19 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.27). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), with a volume of 853,809 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TT Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296 ($3.87).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £442.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.