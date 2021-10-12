Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TRQ traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.51. 105,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,311. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.