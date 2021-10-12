Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,941,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

