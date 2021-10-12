U.S. Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.