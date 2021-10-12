Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded 70% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $766,816.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027990 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00299767 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001167 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

