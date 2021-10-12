UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €215.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €212.79 ($250.34).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €196.65 ($231.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €198.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €203.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 89.47.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

