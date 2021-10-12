UBS Group Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €28.00 Price Target

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.98 ($31.74).

GLE opened at €28.34 ($33.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.24. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

