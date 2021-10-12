UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

UBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 95,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,798. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Amundi bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,543,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,446,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

