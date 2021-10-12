UBU Finance Hits One Day Volume of $35,362.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. UBU Finance has a total market cap of $209,147.15 and approximately $35,362.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBU Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00216888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00094967 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,583,727 coins and its circulating supply is 9,766,569 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

