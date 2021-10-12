UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.85

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.85 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 73.20 ($0.96). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 74.20 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,053,498 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UKCM. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £964.16 million and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.